Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 877 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 63,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,814. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,623.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

