Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned about 6.10% of Global X Solar ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAYS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Solar ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

RAYS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. Global X Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

