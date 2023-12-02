Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HD traded up $6.13 on Friday, reaching $319.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,348. The company has a market cap of $318.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

