Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 3,060,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

