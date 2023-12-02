Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.51. 2,785,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

