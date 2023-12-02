Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.41. 856,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

