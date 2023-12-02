Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 254 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

