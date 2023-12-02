Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 458 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $74.66. 676,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

