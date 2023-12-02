Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 4,856 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 1,343,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,962. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

