Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 61 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $93,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.19. 1,622,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $451.18 and a 200 day moving average of $465.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

