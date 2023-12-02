Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PBJ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,130. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

