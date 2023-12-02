Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,766. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

