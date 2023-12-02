Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCO traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.05. 937,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.99 and a 200-day moving average of $335.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

