Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 7,830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,305,000 after purchasing an additional 837,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seagen by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,580,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,069,000 after purchasing an additional 685,883 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,251. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.19. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagen

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.