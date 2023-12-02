Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 24,774 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Olin worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Olin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 67,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 2.5 %

OLN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.