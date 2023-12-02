Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 91,538 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 528,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of PTEN opened at $11.77 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

