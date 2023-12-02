Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,884 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

NYSE PK opened at $14.94 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

