Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 57,791 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 282.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,791 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72,853 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $53.63 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

