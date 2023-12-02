Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

