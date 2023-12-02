Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,289 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.19% of InMode worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in InMode by 969.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in InMode by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

