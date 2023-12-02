Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 51.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,425,000 after purchasing an additional 970,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ferguson by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $2,961,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $172.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $114.10 and a one year high of $173.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.