Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,633 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total value of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $6,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 964,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,699,611.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,327 shares of company stock valued at $26,263,463 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

