Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roku worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,480 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $754,974.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,798.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,311 shares of company stock worth $5,158,574. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

