Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $7.21. Hypera shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 11,654 shares.

Hypera Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

