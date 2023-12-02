ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 585,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,159,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get ICL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICL

ICL Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.