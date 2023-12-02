Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 7.7 %

ILMN stock traded up $7.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.79. 4,135,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,725. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

