IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 594 ($7.50) and traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.50). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.50), with a volume of 435,007 shares traded.
IMImobile Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 594. The firm has a market cap of £490.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
IMImobile Company Profile
IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to enhance customer experience and reduce operating costs. The company's cloud communication products include IMIconnect, an enterprise communications platform as a service offering that helps businesses to create and launch omnichannel customer journeys using a visual flowchart builder and pre-configured integrations; IMIchat, a cloud contact centre application, which allows contact centre agents to interact with customers across all digital and mobile messaging channels; and IMIcampaign, a multichannel marketing automation product that allows businesses to automate, personalize, and contextualize their customer communications at scale using a mobile first approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMImobile
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.