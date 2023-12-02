Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.30

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

