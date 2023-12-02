Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.33

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.33 and last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 1633186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

