Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and traded as high as $7.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $206.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -407.69%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

