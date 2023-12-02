Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stake Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 13.80% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $35,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 66.2% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. 174,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

