Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

