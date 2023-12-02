Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.01 and traded as low as C$1.16. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 220,082 shares traded.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

