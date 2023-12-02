Insider Buying: Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Director Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Sherman bought 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 1.6 %
XERS stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 40.48% and a negative return on equity of 266.53%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
