Insider Selling: J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) CEO Sells 11,580 Shares of Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Fachner sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $1,908,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Fachner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Dan Fachner sold 1,051 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $177,787.16.

On Monday, November 27th, Dan Fachner sold 6,949 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $1,156,174.62.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.