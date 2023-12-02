Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Insmed worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Insmed by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.52. 1,708,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.33. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.