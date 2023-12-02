Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 1,541,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

