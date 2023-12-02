International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Cut by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

IBM stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.55. 4,871,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $160.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

