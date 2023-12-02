International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in International Paper by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 88,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of International Paper by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 751,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 130,852 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

