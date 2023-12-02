International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.55

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.55 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 1197039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

IPCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on International Petroleum from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on International Petroleum from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.56.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

