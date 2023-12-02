Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 83,498 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 83,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $833,310.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,479,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,258.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,026 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $445,307.14.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,325 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $81,918.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,854 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $183,449.42.

On Thursday, November 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $962.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,709 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $440,932.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,720.48.

NYSE:VTN opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

