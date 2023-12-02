Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 923,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 964.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.