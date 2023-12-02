Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
