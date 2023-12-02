Investors Buy Large Volume of Iovance Biotherapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,658 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the typical volume of 4,963 call options.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 299.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

