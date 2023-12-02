Investors Buy Large Volume of Newegg Commerce Call Options (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,272 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical volume of 1,380 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 92.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the period. 0.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEGG opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

