Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 162,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 13% compared to the typical daily volume of 144,049 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 265,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 81,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLF opened at $36.17 on Friday. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

