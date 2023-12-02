Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 3,054 call options.
Pure Storage Price Performance
PSTG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
