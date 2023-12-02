Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,826 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 156% compared to the average volume of 3,054 call options.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.