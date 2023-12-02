Investors Purchase Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 24,194 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,612% compared to the average volume of 1,413 put options.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.95 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
