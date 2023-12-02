Investors Purchase Large Volume of United Microelectronics Put Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 24,194 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,612% compared to the average volume of 1,413 put options.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $7.95 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after buying an additional 1,927,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 598.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,221,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 1,903,549 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.