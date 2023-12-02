IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04. Approximately 17,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 35,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $230,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,707,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,128 shares of company stock worth $1,756,432. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

