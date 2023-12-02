Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $396.88

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 396.88 ($5.01) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.80). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.86), with a volume of 1,416 shares changing hands.

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74. The company has a market cap of £668.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.72.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off (LoLo) freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

Featured Stories

