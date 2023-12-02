IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to Issue — Dividend of $0.79

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7874 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of IRS stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

